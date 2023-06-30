Man in custody following standoff in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in custody Friday afternoon after a short standoff with Madison County deputies.

On Friday, Marcus Anderson barricaded himself in an apartment at the Lula B. Covington Apartments after deputies attempted to serve a warrant.

Anderson was wanted on a cocaine possession charge. He also was wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a probation violation, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Heath Hall.

The suspect later surrendered and was taken into custody. No further details of the incident were available.

