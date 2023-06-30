St. Jude Dream Home
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Human remains found in Pearl River Co. linked to Lafayette, La.

PRCSO deputies received a request from police in Lafayette, Louisiana to search the area where...
PRCSO deputies received a request from police in Lafayette, Louisiana to search the area where the remains were found.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are investigating after human remains were found in Pearl River County Thursday afternoon.

Peal River County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a request from police in Lafayette, Louisiana to search the area of Highway 11 and Sones Chapel Road, where the remains were then found.

LPD is the lead agency in the case, but they first called PRCSO Monday, June 19 asking for their assistance searching for human remains they believed were dumped in the county.

PRCSO deputies searched the initial locations provided by LPD and found nothing.

Thursday, June 29, LPD called back and gave PRCSO a new location- the Highway 11 and Sones Chapel Road area- which led to deputies finding the remains.

PRCSO secured the scene, closed the road and waited for LPD to send its investigators and crime scene unit to collect evidence.

The LPD team arrived about 9:30 p.m. and worked through the night.

We don’t yet have any details about the victim or the circumstance of the crime in Lafayette, but we’re working to learn more.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two transported to hospital after shooting in north Jackson
Two transported to hospital after shooting in north Jackson
WLBT General Photo
Mississippi police officer arrested, charged with domestic violence
Feds: Former Hinds sheriff promised to protect felon from arrest if caught with gun
Feds: Former Hinds sheriff promised to protect felon from arrest if caught with gun
Man found dead behind abandoned property in Jackson
Man found dead behind abandoned property in Jackson
North Mississippi man named 2023 Truck Driver of the Year
North Mississippi man named 2023 Truck Driver of the Year

Latest News

Board of Trustees announces change in interim leadership at Alcorn State
Board of Trustees announces change in interim leadership at Alcorn State
Popular New Orleans-based pizza restaurant targets expansion in Jackson area
Popular New Orleans-based pizza restaurant targets expansion in Jackson area
DIGITAL DESK: This new movie starring Jim Caviezel hits theaters nationwide July 4
DIGITAL DESK: This new movie starring Jim Caviezel hits theaters nationwide July 4
DIGITAL DESK: This new movie starring Jim Caviezel hits theaters nationwide July 4
DIGITAL DESK: This new movie starring Jim Caviezel hits theaters nationwide July 4
Deputies arrest a suspect outside an apartment in Canton, following a short standoff.
Man in custody following standoff in Canton