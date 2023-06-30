Gov. Reeves praises Supreme Court ruling against federal student loan relief as ‘another win for America’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves commended the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to invalidate President Joe Biden’s student loan debt relief plan.

“There is absolutely no reason that Mississippians without college degrees or who paid off their debt should be forced to pay off the student loans of others,” the governor said.

On Friday, the justices ruled 6-3 on ideological lines that the program was an unlawful exercise of presidential power, as the program had not been explicitly approved by Congress.

The $400 billion plan would have allowed around 43 million eligible Americans to cancel up to $20,000 in debt via federal funding, were it not blocked by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last October.

The Biden administration argued that the 2003 Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act allowed the federal government to provide student loan relief to protect the financial positions of Americans in the wake of a national emergency. However, Chief Justice John Roberts, who wrote the court’s majority opinion, claimed that the law’s wording was not specific enough to allow any action that can “unilaterally alter large sections of the American economy.”

The ruling has had no effect on the reinstatement of the student loan repayment process, which is set to begin again at the end of August, having been put on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first payments will be due in October.

“It is utterly absurd and incredibly unfair to punish the blue collar electrician or plumber, or any individual who worked hard to pay off his debt, so that Joe Biden can effectively bribe voters with our tax dollars,” Gov. Reeves said. “This is another good decision from the Supreme Court and another win for America.”

