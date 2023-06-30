First Alert Weather Day Forecast: Tracking STEAMY conditions across the South. Highs will reach into the low 100s with Feels-like temperatures above 110. Relief from the heat returns Monday!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the continuing excessive heat throughout the state. Warnings are in place, and relief from the heat is not expected until Sunday at the earliest.

Temperatures will still be in the upper 90s on Sunday afternoon, and heat indices will remain in the 110-115 degree range for today and tomorrow. It’s important to take extra precautions against the heat throughout the holiday weekend. There may be a few isolated storms this afternoon.

A relief in temperatures on the way as we get closer to the 4th of July as Highs return to the low 90s on that Tuesday with showers and storms possible.

Moving into the next work week and the Fourth of July holiday, temperatures will start to decrease, and rain coverage will increase. The high pressure causing dangerous heat conditions will be pushed out, and afternoon showers and storms will become more widespread.

By Wednesday, there will be an increase in rain coverage due to a quick-moving disturbance. Highs will return to normal for this time of year, and overnight temperatures will be more comfortable in the low 70s.

