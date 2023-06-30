St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast:

The entire state of Mississippi is under an Excessive Heat Warning. We are tracking Highs into the low 100s today with Feels-like temperatures nearing 115 and higher across central and south Mississippi!(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Excessive Heat warnings are in place through Saturday, and relief from the heat is not expected until Sunday at the earliest. Temperatures will still be in the upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, and heat indices will remain in the 110-115 degree range with a few stray showers and thunderstorms. It’s important to take extra precautions against the heat throughout the holiday weekend. Moving into the next work week and the Fourth of July holiday, temperatures will start to decrease, and rain coverage will increase. The high pressure causing dangerous heat conditions will be pushed out, and afternoon showers and storms will become more widespread. By Wednesday, there will be an increase in rain coverage due to a quick-moving disturbance. Highs will return to normal for this time of year, and overnight temperatures will be more comfortable in the low 70s.  Today’s high reached 98 degrees in Jackson with a feels like temperature of 115. while the feels like temperature reached 120 in Vicksburg.

