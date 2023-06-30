DIGITAL DESK: This new movie starring Jim Caviezel hits theaters nationwide July 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sound of Freedom, a new movie, starring Jim Caviezel, hits theaters nationwide on July 4th.

It’s based on a true story and shines a light on the horror of child trafficking.

After rescuing a young boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.

Caviezel plays Tim Ballard, a former U.S. agent on a dangerous mission to rescue children.

The Passion of the Christ star stopped by WLBT+ to share his hopes for Mississippi families who see the film and the call to action to expose a real-life evil that happens everywhere.

In addition to Caviezel, the movie stars Academy Award Winner Mira Sorvino, Bill Camp, José Zúñiga, and Eduardo Verástegui, who is also a producer. The film is written and directed by Alejandro Monteverde (Toronto winner “Bella” and “Little Boy”).

The film is made possible by Angel Studios, the crowdfunded studio behind the global sensation The Chosen. You can pay it forward to buy movie tickets for those that can’t afford to.

