DIGITAL DESK: He went vegan 15 years ago; now Charles Smith teaches plant-based cooking classes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Charles Smith went on a one-month no-meat fast 20 years ago and experienced a new level of energy, and never returned to eating meat. In the years that followed, he removed more animal products from his diet, going from a pescatarian to vegetarian, and finally, vegan.

He soon began teaching cooking classes at his church, before becoming a Food for Life instructor.

“The Food for Life Men’s Health Month class is an opportunity for me to reach the men in my community and show them how eating a plant-based diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, grains, and beans can help them to improve their health and live longer, fuller lives,” says Charles.

In 1985, Charles’s mother died at the relatively young age of 58 because of underlying conditions of poor health and obesity.

In the years that followed, two of his sisters died at ages 54 and 52, of kidney disease and cancer.

Charles watched each of these women struggle with poor diet and obesity and saw their lives cut short as a result.

Now, he is active in helping his family and community adopt healthier eating habits so that they can improve their health and live longer, fuller lives.

Smith talked to WLBT’s Sharie Nicole about his cooking classes and how to improve your health on a plant-based diet.

