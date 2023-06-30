DIGITAL DESK: 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway; the families who benefit and the researchers who sacrifice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Vying for a chance to win the home of your dreams is special, but easing a family’s financial stress or saving a child’s life is priceless.

WLBT’s Carmen Poe had an unscripted chat with our digital desk about the families who benefit from St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway donations plus the doctors who ensure every child has a fighting chance.

Thousands of tickets for the 2023 Jackson St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway have already been sold.

The home, located in Madison, features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms across an estimated 2,100 square feet.

If you would like to purchase a ticket, you can do so by calling 1-800-371-6789 or by visiting dreamhome.org.

All tickets purchased go towards advancing St. Jude’s understanding, treatment, and defeat of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Their mission is to ensure families can focus solely on their child’s well-being and never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

