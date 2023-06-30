Council votes to put sewer under control of Jackson’s third-party water manager

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man appointed by a federal judge to take over Jackson’s water system last year will soon be in charge of the city’s sewer.

On Thursday, the Jackson City Council approved a stipulated order placing its sewer system under the control of Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin.

The vote was taken in executive session, with council members approving the order on a 6-1 vote. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes was the lone holdout.

The measure must now be signed off on by U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate before it becomes official and before details are made public.

“He’ll give us the final version and that’s what we’ll live with,” Council President Ashby Foote said. “It’s still confidential at this point and time.”

WLBT has learned the order is expected to be in place for four years and the city’s current consent decree will be stayed during the duration.

It’s unclear how Henifin’s office expenses would be funded. Under the November stipulated order governing water, Henifin was slated to receive $2.9 million to cover first-year costs.

As for the sewer order, one major focus will be addressing Jackson’s numerous sanitary sewer overflows, or SSOs. Those overflows occur when untreated wastewater exits the collection system and enters the environment. About 212 active SSOs currently dot the city’s landscape.

The order was crafted by attorneys for the city, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

It comes weeks after U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate told the parties involved he was planning to put the sewer under Henifin’s control, citing the work he had already done to stabilize the city’s water system.

The council did not discuss the order in open session on the advice of City Attorney Catoria Martin.

Before going behind closed doors, council members urged the third-party administrator to increase local and minority firms’ participation in water and sewer projects.

“The fear is $600 to $800 million passing through the city and... not having any business impact whatsoever within our local business community,” Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said.

“After Jacobs, Stantec, all those leave, the engineers that are here, we might not be able to call on them, because they haven’t been working alongside or working as subs,” he said.

Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks says there needs to be more minority participation in water and sewer projects overseen by the third-party manager. (WLBT)

Council Vice-President Angelique Lee echoed Banks’ concerns, saying local firms “want to make sure they have a seat at the table as well.”

Henifin sat a couple of rows back and did not respond to the council’s concerns during open session. He left executive session early and declined to comment to the press.

Late last year, Congress allocated approximately $800 million in federal funding to help address Jackson’s water and sewer needs.

Appropriations included $600 million from an omnibus spending bill for use solely on water, as well as $125 million in earmarks for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for use on water, sewer, and other infrastructure projects.

“It’s very important that we do have local and minority participation,” Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell added. “Jacksonians, Mississippians, we also deserve a fair shot... With all that we’ve been through and everything that’s coming through our communities, I ask that you please consider that moving forward.”

Council President Ashby Foote was concerned about the city’s unpaid sewer invoices, saying some have been outstanding for six months or more. He said some of those contractors are worried that they will not be paid once the third party takes over.

“They’ve been working on this for years and have invoices that the city hasn’t paid, and the council needs to pay those,” he said. “But if all that money gets re-channeled over to the third-party manager, are they going to be, you know, left high and dry?”

“We need to make sure that they’re taken care of for the work they’ve already done.”

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba was not present at the meeting. His spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.

