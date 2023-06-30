St. Jude Dream Home
Construction workers find ‘old military ordnance’ in Southaven homeowner’s attic, bomb squad called

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department has evacuated a neighborhood after an “old military ordnance” was discovered by construction workers remodeling in a homeowner’s attic Friday afternoon.

“Ordnance” is a military term for supplies including weapons, ammunition, toxic chemicals, and other combat tools and equipment.

Police described the discovery to be “a small amount” and of no public danger.

Out of an abundance of caution, officers have blocked the road near the home on Clarington Drive and asked nearby residents to temporarily evacuate the neighborhood.

Officers have secured the scene and are awaiting assistance from an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit.

