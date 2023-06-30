St. Jude Dream Home
Another First Alert Weather Day for Excessive Heat

Elise’s Forecast
Dangerous heat wave continues
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First Alert Weather Day on this Friday for the continuance of excessive heat. Warnings are in place all across the state with relief not in the picture until Sunday at the earliest. Even then, highs remain in the upper 90s Sunday afternoon. Heat indices remain in the 110-115 degree range for today and tomorrow. This means you still need to take extra precautions against the heat into your holiday weekend!

A spotty storm or two is possible this afternoon.

As we move into the next work week and your Fourth of July holiday, temperatures start trending downward and rain coverage trends upward. The high pressure that kept us under these dangerous heat conditions will be pushed out and more widespread afternoon showers and storms will make a return.

By Wednesday a quick-moving disturbance will increase rain coverage even more. Highs will be back to seasonable norms for this time of year and overnight temperatures will be more pleasant, in the low 70s.

