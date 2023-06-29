St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Woman accused of posing as student at three high schools

Shelby Hewitt, 32, faces charges after she allegedly posed as a student at three Boston high...
Shelby Hewitt, 32, faces charges after she allegedly posed as a student at three Boston high schools.(Source: WBZ via CNN)
By WBZ Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WBZ) - A Massachusetts woman is facing charges after allegedly posing as a student at three Boston high schools.

Shelby Hewitt, 32, faces charges, including felony counts of forging documents. She is a former Department of Children and Families social worker.

Officials say during the 2022-23 school year, Hewitt attended Jeremiah E. Burke High School, Brighton High School and English High School. She’s accused of falsely enrolling using the student transfer process and multiple pseudonyms.

“This is a quite, it seems, elaborate and unusually intensive case of fraudulent activity,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said a district staff member found irregularities in the paperwork on file in mid-June, and the school immediately contacted police.

Hewitt has been ordered to stay away from the school district’s facilities. Police executed a search warrant at her home.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alijah-Joye will be competing for the national crown this week.
Pint-sized beauty queen to compete for national crown this week
Kendall Pritchett Sr., 27, was sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to second-degree...
Gulfport man receives max sentence for death of six-week-old son
Hinds County public defender’s office near crisis over loss of attorneys
Hinds County public defender’s office near crisis over loss of attorneys
Motorcyclist dies following pursuit, wreck in Wayne Co.
Motorcyclist dies following pursuit, wreck in Wayne Co.
U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug...
Florida man sentenced after being found with nearly 90 pounds of cocaine

Latest News

Trooper Aaron Smith, 33, was killed after he was hit by a car during police pursuit of a...
Indiana trooper struck and killed during pursuit of suspect
The recommendations include a formal apology to descendants of people enslaved in the U.S. and...
California Black reparations task force concludes historic 2-year work
WLBT at 5a
Air travel problems continue; Delta plane lands without nose gear