St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

What scientists say keeps mosquitoes away

Mosquitoes kill more people than any other animal, as they spread diseases like malaria. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Believe it or not, the deadliest animal in the world is the mosquito.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says mosquitoes kill more people than any other animal, as they spread diseases such as malaria, dengue fever and West Nile virus.

This week, the CDC issued an alert of locally acquired cases of malaria in Florida and Texas, saying that all five patients are being treated and are improving.

“Humans have been at war with mosquitoes for literally millennia,” said Conor McMeniman, with Johns Hopkins Malaria Research Institute.

The insects are more than just a nuisance. Every year, diseases mosquitoes and other vectors can spread cause around 700,000 deaths worldwide.

In summer, they’re out in full force.

“(It) really provides a fantastic environment for the mosquitoes to get out and about and enjoy the daily hunt for humans,” McMeniman said.

McMeniman studies the attraction of mosquitoes to humans. He says that while the insects are tiny, they have a powerful sense of smell and can track chemical signatures the human body emits through our breath and skin odor.

“Some people are more attractive to mosquitoes than others, and we think a large part of the reason for this is the way that we smell to different mosquito species,” he said.

He says the best way to protect against mosquitos is to be prepared. Use window screens, air conditioning and fans in your home to make the environment less inviting.

In your yard, tip out standing water and remove debris where mosquitoes may congregate and breed. And protect your body - cover up with long sleeves and pants or apply an EPA-registered insect repellent.

“Those containing active ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, IR3535, are really wonderful synthetic ingredients that ward away mosquitoes,” McMeniman said.

While applying an EPA-registered insect repellent is the most effective way to stop mosquitos from biting you, you also must reapply it. McMeniman says to follow the label’s instruction on how often to do so.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Tayshon Holmes, 17 Robert Earl Smith, 16 Jashon Jones, 15
Hinds Co. juvenile escapees who overpowered guard, used weapons remain on the run
Trevonne Alfred
JPD issues arrest warrant for man wanted in deadly shooting
Sheriff Bryan Bailey reads a prepared statement regarding the firing of several officers...
Deputies accused of abusing two Black men during raid fired, sheriff says
WLBT General Photo
75-year-old Louisiana man airlifted to burn center after propane-related explosion
Kendall Pritchett Sr., 27, was sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to second-degree...
Gulfport man receives max sentence for death of six-week-old son

Latest News

Harry Reid International Airport said the guest won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing a...
Best trip ever: Traveler hits $1.3M jackpot at airport casino
FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) during an NFL football games, Sunday,...
NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely, fourth gets 6 games for violating gambling policy
Travelers wait in line at the departure area check-in at the United Airlines terminal at Los...
Break in weather eases airline backups, yet new storm fronts threaten to rain on July 4 travel plans
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
LIVE: Biden gives remarks after Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions, says race cannot be a factor
FILE - This electron microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human...
Older Americans can get RSV vaccine this fall after speaking with their doctor, CDC says