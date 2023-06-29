St. Jude Dream Home
Vandals damage house under renovation to shelter abused and homeless

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A shelter, under renovation for the abused and homeless, was vandalized in South Jackson, preventing the expansion of services.

The damage to the non-profit house is postponing the expansion of services for some of the most vulnerable.

“I actually volunteer because that’s my way of giving back,” said Otis Magee.

Magee maintains Esther’s Haven House properties. The organization provides transitional housing for the abused, homeless, and formerly incarcerated.

A house for women being renovated on Stuart Street was recently vandalized.

“They got in through one of the back doors, and they just took copper out of the walls,” said Magee. “Someone else may need the help that I have gotten in one of these houses.”

The New Orleans native was released from prison in Angola and moved into the organization’s shelter in Jackson. He lived in this transitional home for a year and a half.

The 53-year-old is now a self-employed chef, the owner of Bo Leg’s Pralines.

“She was like you know I have room here in Jackson,” said Magee. “So she was explaining to me how the program works. It’s like a re-entry, and it helped me along the way.”

“God didn’t turn anybody away so that’s what made me broaden my horizon,” said Keller.

The Louisiana native is a victim of domestic violence and started Esther’s Haven House in New Orleans in 2003. She has family in Canton and Jackson and now helps those in transition get GEDs, identification, and job and financial training.

“I would go where the homeless and the people were migrating.,” said Keller. “I go in the prisons, and I go to the parole hearings. I help give individuals a resident plan because that’s what they need in order to get out”.

According to the organization’s founder, 15 people have been served in the past year and a half. Her goal is to reach more in need in the Jackson area.

If you would like to donate or learn more about its services, click here.

