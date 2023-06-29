Two transported to hospital after shooting in north Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating after a reported shooting at the Grove Apartments on Woodway Drive.

According to witnesses on the scene, a man and a woman were audibly fighting outside one of the apartment buildings before two shots rang out.

It’s unclear who fired the shots but both the man and the woman were taken to the hospital.

WLBT is working to learn more information about what happened.

