Tips to keep your child safe during hot weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Excessive heat warnings have been issued for most of Central and South Mississippi until Saturday - which could put your child at risk for heat-related illnesses if you’re not careful.

Even in the blistering heat, your child might want to be outdoors on the monkey bars or the slide.

But with First Alert Weather Days issued until Saturday and “feels like” temps hitting between 110 to 115 degrees, parents need to be extra careful about having their children outside.

“Kids can just keep going and not stop. And it’s really basically up to you to make sure that you are the one keeping them hydrated,” Heather Kittrell, mom of two said.

“I’m drinking water with a cold thermos it’s good for your body,” one child explained.

Dr. Catherine Phillippi with TrustCare Kids says there are a few things you as a parent can do to keep them safe. The first is hydration.

“If you’re running and playing, you’re breathing more, you’re gonna sweat and lose moisture. So you want to hydrate well, you want to hydrate more than you would if you were inside at school sitting at a desk all day,” Dr. Phillippi explained.

The second group of items you need is sun protection.

“We swung by Walmart and grabbed these tiny little, little tubes. So now I have a lot of these that I just carry everywhere. The benefits are long-term. It’s not just keeping them not sunburned today. It’s keeping them their skin healthy for the rest of their lives,” mom of two, Phoebe Aubrey said.

“Having a hat on, especially if they’re fair, would be super helpful to shelter their head and keep from getting every,” Dr. Phillippi said.

Knowing your child can make all the difference, especially when it comes to heat exhaustion in children.

“If you have a child that was playing well. And then all of a sudden seems very flushed and whiny. You want to get them in a cool environment, out a cool towel around their neck. Get in the car and turn the air on full blast and give them something to drink,” Dr. Phillippi explained.

If your child is going to camp or playing in an environment that you might not be in, Dr. Philippi suggests you teach your child how to speak up for themselves when they are feeling overheated or even warm.

It could save them from heat exhaustion or dehydration.

