Things To Know Thursday, June 29

1. Chapel Hart coming back to Mississippi to perform at Keath Killebrew Memorial Rodeo

Their country music star continues to rise. Mississippi’s own Chapel Hart is coming back to their home state to perform for the first time at the Mississippi Coliseum. The trio tells WLBT it is all about giving back and helping support an event they believe in. “Hey y’all, I’m Danica, I’m Trea, and I’m Devynn, and we’re Chapel Hart.” From the Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent to a headlining tour to “The Glory Days” that kicked off in January - life has been a whirlwind for Chapel Hart.

2. City of Jackson set to open cooling centers

The City of Jackson will activate six cooling center locations across the capital city due to the rise in temperature that is expected in the coming days.

The following locations will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. beginning tomorrow, Thursday, June 29:

Champion Community Center, 1355 Hattiesburg St.

New Jerusalem Church, 1285 Raymond Rd.

Smith Robertson Community Center, 505 John Hart St.

T.L. Love Community Center, 2912 Holmes Ave.

Tougaloo Community Center, 318 Vine St.

Westside Community Center, 1450 Wiggins Rd.

3. Hinds Co. juvenile escapees who overpowered guard, used weapons remain on the run

The Hinds County Administrator says authorities already have eyes on one of the juveniles who escaped from the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center just before midnight Tuesday. Kenny Wayne Jones says 17-year-old Tayshon Holmes, 16-year-old Robert Earl Smith, and 15-year-old Jashon Jones overpowered a guard, got ahold of his/her keys, and escaped. Jones says two juveniles charged as adults (JCAs) and one staff member were hurt during the squabble. The county administrator said he believes the trio of escapees used a couple of shanks, but no one’s injuries were life-threatening.

