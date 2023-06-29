Mo Williams Elite Camp brings some of the top local high school basketball talent to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some of the top talent from Mississippi and surrounding states were on Jackson State’s campus Wednesday for the Mo Williams Elite Basketball Camp.

Williams, the JSU men’s basketball coach, is also an NBA veteran, and a Jackson native. Those three facts make him the perfect person to share his knowledge to the campers, who are incoming freshmen to seniors with aspirations of playing Division-I basketball.

“I’ll take advantage of [my career and background], and give them that experience,” Williams said. “I’m glad to be able to do that, especially in my hometown. This is a special place for me.”

Williams and his coaching staff ran drills with the players that they run with their team during the season. They put a lot of emphasis on fundamentals.

“We want to make sure we show them that, because as college coaches we look for fundamental type players,” Williams said. “Yes, you’re going to have a special part of your game that you can bring out, but the most part of the game is based on fundamentals.”

“That’s what matters the most,” said Aumad Hackett, who is a rising senior from Kinder, LA. “You can’t just go to the advanced stuff without mastering the fundamentals.”

Williams’ NBA pedigree was a big draw for some of the campers, and they hope to follow the same path he did.

“He did everything that I want to do, so I’m just going to take some stuff for him and roll with it,” Hackett said.

“My career goal is get to the league,” said Jaden Tate, who is entering his sophomore year at Starkville High School. “I’ve got one off or so far, from Jackson State, and I’m just trying to get to the league.”

In addition to getting to coach the players and help them improve, Williams and his staff have the added benefit of getting a chance to look at the next group of potential Division-I athletes in and around Mississippi.

“We want to build championship mindsets, and we start here with the youth, because those guys are going to be recruitable players for us. These guys are from our state or bordering states, so we want to keep them home,” Williams said. “You’re in front of D-I coaches like myself and my staff, and if you give us a good showing, guess what? You’re on our radar. Guess what? You get an offer from Jackson State. Elite camps are always fun for me, because I get to see kids that are aspiring to be Division-I players, and it’s also exciting to help the youth.”

Some of the athletes, like Hackett, who still is without a Division-I offer heading into his senior year, hope the talent they showcased during the camp could net them a scholarship offer.

“I’m hoping that they’re going to offer me,” he said. “I just want to be able to go into my senior year with offers and be able to commit.”

