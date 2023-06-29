St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Mississippi police officer arrested, charged with domestic violence

WLBT General Photo
WLBT General Photo(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) - A police officer in Mississippi has been arrested and charged with domestic violence.

WCBI reports that Phillip Miller, a Eupora police officer, was arrested by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Miller was released on a $2,000 bond.

Eupora Police Chief Lawrence Caradine told WCBI that Miller is on administrative leave without pay.

The case has been turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Tayshon Holmes, 17 Robert Earl Smith, 16 Jashon Jones, 15
Hinds Co. juvenile escapees who overpowered guard, used weapons remain on the run
Trevonne Alfred
JPD issues arrest warrant for man wanted in deadly shooting
Sheriff Bryan Bailey reads a prepared statement regarding the firing of several officers...
Deputies accused of abusing two Black men during raid fired, sheriff says
WLBT General Photo
75-year-old Louisiana man airlifted to burn center after propane-related explosion
Kendall Pritchett Sr., 27, was sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to second-degree...
Gulfport man receives max sentence for death of six-week-old son

Latest News

Championship hot air balloon festival kicks off in Canton
VIDEO: Championship hot air balloon festival kicks off in Canton
Ambus Wallace, 37, pleaded guilty to felony possession of marijuana and was sentenced to 10...
Fourth man sentenced in high-profile Vicksburg drug bust
Jamar Tanner and Christopher Miller
2 Cleveland, Miss. men arrested for murder in Memphis
Doug Evans
Mississippi prosecutor who excluded Black jurors is resigning after more than 30 years