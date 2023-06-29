Mississippi police officer arrested, charged with domestic violence

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) - A police officer in Mississippi has been arrested and charged with domestic violence.

WCBI reports that Phillip Miller, a Eupora police officer, was arrested by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Miller was released on a $2,000 bond.

Eupora Police Chief Lawrence Caradine told WCBI that Miller is on administrative leave without pay.

The case has been turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

