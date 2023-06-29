Man found dead behind abandoned property in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been found dead behind an abandoned property in Jackson.

According to the Jackson Police Department, officers responded to a call in reference to an unresponsive man on Thursday around 11:53 a.m. at 110 Altawoods Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, the body of an unidentified man was found behind the abandoned property.

The cause of the death and the identity of the man is unknown at this time.

Anyone with any additional information relating to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355- (TIPS) 8477 or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

