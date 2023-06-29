St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Man found dead behind abandoned property in Jackson

Man found dead behind abandoned property in Jackson
Man found dead behind abandoned property in Jackson(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been found dead behind an abandoned property in Jackson.

According to the Jackson Police Department, officers responded to a call in reference to an unresponsive man on Thursday around 11:53 a.m. at 110 Altawoods Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, the body of an unidentified man was found behind the abandoned property.

The cause of the death and the identity of the man is unknown at this time.

Anyone with any additional information relating to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355- (TIPS) 8477 or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Tayshon Holmes, 17 Robert Earl Smith, 16 Jashon Jones, 15
Hinds Co. juvenile escapees who overpowered guard, used weapons remain on the run
Trevonne Alfred
JPD issues arrest warrant for man wanted in deadly shooting
Sheriff Bryan Bailey reads a prepared statement regarding the firing of several officers...
Deputies accused of abusing two Black men during raid fired, sheriff says
WLBT General Photo
75-year-old Louisiana man airlifted to burn center after propane-related explosion
Two transported to hospital after shooting in north Jackson
Two transported to hospital after shooting in north Jackson

Latest News

As part of the development of Buc-ee’s Travel Center, construction will begin July 5 on the...
Construction on Menge Ave. overpass to begin soon in prep of Buc-ee’s opening
North Mississippi man named 2023 Truck Driver of the Year
North Mississippi man named 2023 Truck Driver of the Year
WLBT General Photo
Mississippi police officer arrested, charged with domestic violence
Championship hot air balloon festival kicks off in Canton
VIDEO: Championship hot air balloon festival kicks off in Canton