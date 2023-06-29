Hinds County public defender’s office near crisis over loss of attorneys

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Public defenders in Hinds County are leaving their jobs in high numbers over pay.

According to the Hinds County Public Defender, her office is nearly in a crisis with the loss of attorneys.

Wednesday, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors heard more about the department’s struggle to operate without the needed manpower and resources.

Hinds County Public Defender Gail Wright Lowery told supervisors her department is struggling to retain attorneys whose salaries are roughly $30,000.00 less than those of assistant district attorneys. Emergency ARPA funding to supplement public defenders’ salaries expires Friday.

She is requesting attorney salaries match those of assistant DAs, three new investigators, and two new legal secretaries.

“Last fiscal year the public defender’s office was in a financial crisis,” said Lowery. “We had a 90 percent turnover rate. In two years I lost 10 attorneys.”

The anticipated CCID Court will increase the public defender’s caseload. The state has allocated funding for three new public defenders.

“We will need additional assistance because that’s another court with other misdemeanor and felony cases,” added Lowery.

State Public Defender Andre de Gruy said he is familiar with the low pay which is a statewide problem.

“There is a pay disparity between what public defenders make and district attorneys in the same courtroom handling the same type of cases,” said de Gruy. “We’re trying to get the legislature to help us subsidize the salaries of public defenders so that they can get something closer to the assistant district attorneys’ pay.”

For the 2022-23 fiscal year, the public defender’s office was budgeted for more than $1.88 million dollars. This year’s request is over $2.4 million. There are currently 11 attorneys and two investigators in the department handling over 4,000 cases.

