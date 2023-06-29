Fourth man sentenced in high-profile Vicksburg drug bust

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man involved in a high-profile 2022 drug investigation has been sentenced in Warren County’s Circuit Court.

Ambus Wallace, 37, pleaded guilty to felony possession of marijuana and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with five to serve, according to the Vicksburg Daily News.

Wallace had previously been arrested in connection to a shoot-out in Vicksburg on May 2, 2014, where he was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting into a vehicle, and two counts of attempted aggravated assault. Additionally, Wallace had a previous felony drug conviction from April 2016.

On March 31, 2022, the Vicksburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Narcotics Team served a search warrant at a home on Victory Avenue, seizing cocaine, codeine, ecstasy, and over 11 pounds of marijuana with a combined street value of over $65,000. Investigators also seized weapons and approximately $9,000 in cash.

Wallace was one of four suspects arrested on the scene, in addition to Alexander Lindsey, Brandon Wilson, and Kawjuan Jones. A fifth suspect, Marcus Wilson, was later captured in Texas after evading authorities.

In March, Brandon Wilson was sentenced to 32 years, with 16 to serve, and Kawjuan Jones was sentenced to 30 years with 12 to serve. Marcus Wilson received a total of 50 years with 20 to serve, the lengthiest sentence any of the men involved have received thus far.

Lindsey is currently wanted on a capias warrant and awaiting trial.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.