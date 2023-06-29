St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Through Saturday

Elise’s Forecast
Continue taking extra precautions to stay safe from the excessive heat.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Excessive heat stress conditions continue across the southeast this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 90s to even low 100s in some spots. Heat indices 110-115 degrees yet again.

Conditions remain the same through Friday.

By the weekend we start to see a shift in the pattern, and “feels like” temperatures on Saturday will be about 10 degrees lower. Still, strenuous outdoor activities should be avoided through Saturday if possible. The rest of the holiday weekend will see highs fall back to the mid-90s (more seasonable) with very little rain still in the forecast.

Coverage of rain picks up again as we head into the next work week. These will be summer-like rain chances of about 20-30% coverage in the afternoon to early evening hours. The best chance of rain for next week looks to be midweek with an extra disturbance moving through.

We continue to stay under the "heat dome" through Saturday. First Alert Weather Days in effect for the excessive heat.

