First Alert Forecast: Sweltering heat continues the rest of this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: Another hot day is on tap for your Thursday. An alert day remains in place as an Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 9pm this evening. Actual temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90s. Heat indices are expected in the triple digits reaching as high as 115 degrees. An isolated rain chance continues into the afternoon but most of us will continue to be dry. Temperatures won’t cool off too much heading into this evening as they will be in the middle to low 80s.

Friday: A new Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from 10am until 9pm tomorrow. Dangerous heat conditions will continue with actual temperatures reaching 100 and maybe even higher in some places. Feels-like temperatures will remain in the triple digits and could be as high as 115 degrees. A stray afternoon shower will be possible for a few of us. Humidity will continue to be high as muggy conditions continue into the weekend. Temperatures will cool off a little after sunset but not by much as they are expected to still be in the low 80s.

Extended forecast: The sweltering heat will continue into the start of this weekend. On Saturday, temperatures will climb back into the upper 90s with feels-like temperatures still in the triple digits. A chance for afternoon showers will be possible but most of us will stay dry. Sunday will be another hot one with temperatures in mid 90s. The beginning of next week will be a wet one with more widespread showers expected. For your 4th of July, temperatures will cool off just a touch but the chance for rain will be possible throughout the day. The chance for showers and storms continues throughout the rest of next week. Tropics are pretty quiet but will continue to keep an eye on them.

