Fire at Ocean Springs Yacht Club investigated as arson, arrest made

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - According to officials, foul play is suspected in a fire that broke out at the Ocean Springs Yacht Club during the early hours of Thursday.

First responders were initially dispatched to the scene at around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found an active fire on the west side exterior of the structure. No one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Damage was limited to the exterior with some moderate smoke damage inside of the building.

As firefighters worked to put out the flames, officers Ocean Springs PD came across Cedric Jerome McCullum, who was witnessed leaving the property as they arrived. He was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant in Gautier, resulting in his arrest.

During the fire investigation, evidence was recovered and resulted in the charge of 2nd-degree arson for McCullum. He is currently being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

