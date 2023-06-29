St. Jude Dream Home
Feds: Former Hinds sheriff promised to protect felon from arrest if caught with gun

New indictment against Marshand Crisler alleges he agreed to shield unnamed felon from arrest and prosecution
By C.J. LeMaster
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Federal investigators believe a former Hinds County sheriff used his position to promise protection to a convicted felon even as he sold the felon ammunition, newly released documents allege.

The superseding grand jury indictment, filed earlier this month, does not add additional charges against Marshand Crisler, who briefly served as Hinds County’s interim sheriff in late 2021.

It does, however, offer more information about the relationship between Crisler and an unnamed convicted felon.

In April, a federal grand jury indicted Marshand Crisler for bribery and selling ammunition to a convicted felon.

While it’s unclear who that felon might be, Crisler has been criticized for his alleged connections with William “Polo” Edwards, a convicted felon and former social media personality. Edwards is currently facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of 45-year-old Robert Davis.

At the time, investigators claimed Crisler accepted a bribe valued at $5,000 or more from the unnamed felon. In exchange, the indictment said Crisler would agree to let the felon know of any criminal investigations involving him, protect a family member of the felon currently behind bars, and agree to employ the felon at the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

The new indictment states the former interim sheriff agreed to give the felon “protection from arrest and prosecution” if the felon “was found to be in possession of a firearm.”

Other court filings suggest portions of the indictment may have been redacted or restricted, meaning there may be additional aspects to this case beyond public view.

Crisler pleaded not guilty to both charges shortly after being indicted and vows to stay in the sheriff’s race this year.

His attorney, John Colette, has already gotten the case pushed back, telling the U.S. District judge he needs more time to be able to prepare for trial, which is tentatively scheduled for September.

The general election for Hinds County sheriff will be in November.

