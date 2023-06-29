St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Championship hot air balloon festival kicks off in Canton

WLBT’s Morgan Harris took a ride in a hot-air balloon Thursday morning and will share her adventures this evening in our later newscasts.
WLBT's Morgan Harris took a ride in a hot air balloon in Canton Thursday morning. The 38th...
WLBT's Morgan Harris took a ride in a hot air balloon in Canton Thursday morning. The 38th annual Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Fest is underway.(WLBT)
By Morgan Harris
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are looking for a family-friendly event this weekend, a hot air balloon festival kicked off in Canton.

The 2023 Mississippi’s Championship Hot Air Balloon Fest runs from June 29 - July 2.

In addition to fun rides, you can also enjoy shopping, food & beverage trucks & live music by Doug Hurd & Larry Brewer.

WLBT’s Morgan Harris took a ride in a hot-air balloon Thursday morning and will share her adventures this evening in our later newscasts.

Here’s a lineup of the full event:

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Launch Party on the Historic Courthouse Square in Canton, MS

Enjoy shopping, food & beverage trucks & live music by Doug Hurd & Larry Brewer

Food vendors for Thursday include Funny Face Foods, Marlo’s Backyard BBQ, Green Ghost Tacos, Boosted Bean Coffee Co., and Crunch Time Concessions.

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

6 a.m. - Competition Flight at the Canton Multipurpose Center; 501 Soldiers Colony Road, Canton, MS

6 p.m. - Northpark; Ridgeland, MS

Come out and show your patriotism! Ridgeland Parks and Recreation will partner with the MS Championship Balloon Fest for a spectacular evening.

  • Over 15 hot air balloons will inflate and light up the evening sky
  • Enjoy good food, fun, and entertainment
  • Fireworks display
  • Kid’s Corner (open from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. /$5.00 wristband to enter)
  • There is no admission charge for the main event
  • Follow Ridgeland Parks and Recreations for any updates

SATURDAY, JULY 1

7 a.m. - Balloon Chase Bike Ride & Competition Flight 501 Soldiers Colony Road, Canton, MS

5 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Mississippi’s Championship Hot Air Balloon Festival featuring live music by Travelin’ Jane Band

6:30 p.m. - Balloon Chase Run/Walk & Kids One Mile Fun Run

7:30 p.m. - Balloon Glow

8 p.m. - Good Samaritan’s Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser

9 p.m. - Fireworks

Food vendors for Saturday include: Funny Face Foods, Crunch Time Concessions, Green Ghost Tacos, Boosted Bean Coffee Co., and Incredible BBQ & Soulfood

SUNDAY, JULY 2

6:30 a.m. - Pilot Fun Flight at the Canton Multipurpose Center

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alijah-Joye will be competing for the national crown this week.
Pint-sized beauty queen to compete for national crown this week
Kendall Pritchett Sr., 27, was sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to second-degree...
Gulfport man receives max sentence for death of six-week-old son
Hinds County public defender’s office near crisis over loss of attorneys
Hinds County public defender’s office near crisis over loss of attorneys
Brandon Pugh, 31
JPD: Arrest warrant issued for man facing multiple charges
U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug...
Florida man sentenced after being found with nearly 90 pounds of cocaine

Latest News

Elise's 6:30 AM Thursday Forecast
Two transported to hospital after shooting in north Jackson
Two transported to hospital after shooting in north Jackson
Things To Know
Things To Know Thursday, June 29
Chapel Hart will perform for the first time at the Mississippi Coliseum.
Chapel Hart to perform at Keath Killebrew Memorial Rodeo July 28