Championship hot air balloon festival kicks off in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are looking for a family-friendly event this weekend, a hot air balloon festival kicked off in Canton.

The 2023 Mississippi’s Championship Hot Air Balloon Fest runs from June 29 - July 2.

In addition to fun rides, you can also enjoy shopping, food & beverage trucks & live music by Doug Hurd & Larry Brewer.

WLBT’s Morgan Harris took a ride in a hot-air balloon Thursday morning and will share her adventures this evening in our later newscasts.

Here’s a lineup of the full event :

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Launch Party on the Historic Courthouse Square in Canton, MS

Enjoy shopping, food & beverage trucks & live music by Doug Hurd & Larry Brewer

Food vendors for Thursday include Funny Face Foods, Marlo’s Backyard BBQ, Green Ghost Tacos, Boosted Bean Coffee Co., and Crunch Time Concessions.

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

6 a.m. - Competition Flight at the Canton Multipurpose Center; 501 Soldiers Colony Road, Canton, MS

6 p.m. - Northpark; Ridgeland, MS

Come out and show your patriotism! Ridgeland Parks and Recreation will partner with the MS Championship Balloon Fest for a spectacular evening.

Over 15 hot air balloons will inflate and light up the evening sky

Enjoy good food, fun, and entertainment

Fireworks display

Kid’s Corner (open from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. /$5.00 wristband to enter)

There is no admission charge for the main event

Follow Ridgeland Parks and Recreations for any updates

SATURDAY, JULY 1

7 a.m. - Balloon Chase Bike Ride & Competition Flight 501 Soldiers Colony Road, Canton, MS

5 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Mississippi’s Championship Hot Air Balloon Festival featuring live music by Travelin’ Jane Band

6:30 p.m. - Balloon Chase Run/Walk & Kids One Mile Fun Run

7:30 p.m. - Balloon Glow

8 p.m. - Good Samaritan’s Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser

9 p.m. - Fireworks

Food vendors for Saturday include: Funny Face Foods, Crunch Time Concessions, Green Ghost Tacos, Boosted Bean Coffee Co., and Incredible BBQ & Soulfood

SUNDAY, JULY 2

6:30 a.m. - Pilot Fun Flight at the Canton Multipurpose Center

