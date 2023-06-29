Championship hot air balloon festival kicks off in Canton
WLBT’s Morgan Harris took a ride in a hot-air balloon Thursday morning and will share her adventures this evening in our later newscasts.
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are looking for a family-friendly event this weekend, a hot air balloon festival kicked off in Canton.
The 2023 Mississippi’s Championship Hot Air Balloon Fest runs from June 29 - July 2.
In addition to fun rides, you can also enjoy shopping, food & beverage trucks & live music by Doug Hurd & Larry Brewer.
Here’s a lineup of the full event:
THURSDAY, JUNE 29
6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Launch Party on the Historic Courthouse Square in Canton, MS
Enjoy shopping, food & beverage trucks & live music by Doug Hurd & Larry Brewer
Food vendors for Thursday include Funny Face Foods, Marlo’s Backyard BBQ, Green Ghost Tacos, Boosted Bean Coffee Co., and Crunch Time Concessions.
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
6 a.m. - Competition Flight at the Canton Multipurpose Center; 501 Soldiers Colony Road, Canton, MS
6 p.m. - Northpark; Ridgeland, MS
Come out and show your patriotism! Ridgeland Parks and Recreation will partner with the MS Championship Balloon Fest for a spectacular evening.
- Over 15 hot air balloons will inflate and light up the evening sky
- Enjoy good food, fun, and entertainment
- Fireworks display
- Kid’s Corner (open from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. /$5.00 wristband to enter)
- There is no admission charge for the main event
- Follow Ridgeland Parks and Recreations for any updates
SATURDAY, JULY 1
7 a.m. - Balloon Chase Bike Ride & Competition Flight 501 Soldiers Colony Road, Canton, MS
5 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Mississippi’s Championship Hot Air Balloon Festival featuring live music by Travelin’ Jane Band
6:30 p.m. - Balloon Chase Run/Walk & Kids One Mile Fun Run
7:30 p.m. - Balloon Glow
8 p.m. - Good Samaritan’s Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser
9 p.m. - Fireworks
Food vendors for Saturday include: Funny Face Foods, Crunch Time Concessions, Green Ghost Tacos, Boosted Bean Coffee Co., and Incredible BBQ & Soulfood
SUNDAY, JULY 2
6:30 a.m. - Pilot Fun Flight at the Canton Multipurpose Center
