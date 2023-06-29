St. Jude Dream Home
AMR: How to avoid a heat stroke in dangerous heat conditions

By Christopher Fields
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials at AMR say heat strokes are very dangerous and can be fatal, and it’s important for you to know when a person is having one.

It’s also crucial to keep your body hydrated and avoid being outdoors if you don’t need to be.

“It is fatal! Your body can only compensate for so long before your body starts to shut down,” Eric Phillips said.

Very dangerous is how Phillips describes a heat stroke.

“A heat stroke is a lot different from heat exhaustion. Heat exhaustion can happen over a time period,” he said. “Heat stroke is an accumulative effect when you get to a point when your body just doesn’t know what to do anymore. Heat exhaustion has many signs and symptoms of flushed skin, irritability, and extreme sweating.”

Some of the signs of a heat stroke are high body temperatures, lightheadedness, dizziness, and a strong pulse, just to name a few.

When you see someone suffering from a heat stroke, Phillips says first, call 911.

“Remove that person from the exposure and get them to a cool place or shady spot so maybe they can start cooling off a little bit,” Phillips said.

When caring for a heat stroke victim, you should also place ice packs around the neck, armpits, wrists, groin, and ankles. Those are areas where veins are closest to the surface of the skin.

Phillips says the main thing is staying hydrated.

“Have a good fluid-filled diet, not just intake of water but fruits, vegetables things like that contribute to your overall fluid quota in your body.”

Phillips also points out that your animals are also at risk for having a heat stroke during this excessive heat wave. He says it is important to protect and care for them as well as yourself.

