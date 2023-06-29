St. Jude Dream Home
2 Cleveland, Miss. men arrested for murder in Memphis

Jamar Tanner and Christopher Miller
Jamar Tanner and Christopher Miller(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men from Cleveland, Mississippi, are arrested after a murder in Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.

Jamar Tanner, 20, is charged with first-degree murder in the perpetration of a robbery, aggravated robbery, and carjacking.

Christopher Miller, 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the perpetration of a robbery, aggravated robbery, and carjacking.

Police responded to a shooting on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 5:39 p.m. on W. Faronia Square.

Officers found a victim that had been shot multiple times and was lying in the parking lot.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A witness told police that she was walking from her car to her apartment when she heard the victim yell at her, “Get back in your car!”

The witness saw the victim standing by his car and being robbed by two masked men who shot him and then left in his car, according to police.

Police say the victim’s vehicle was later found crashed in Clarksville, Mississippi.

A surveillance video showed the suspects being dropped off on Faronia Square by a white Honda Accord, which was located in Cleveland, Mississippi.

An officer with the Cleveland Police Department recognized the suspect in a previous encounter as Tanner and the victim’s wrecked car was found only a few 100 feet from Tanner’s address.

The Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Miller and Tanner on Thursday, May 11, for their involvement in the murder.

Tanner was extradited and is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail.

Miller is being held in the Bolivar County Jail in Mississippi awaiting extradition in Memphis.

This case was also brought to the United States Attorney’s Office, and several carjackings involving multiple states will be prosecuted federally in connection to this case.

