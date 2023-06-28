St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Woman arrested for allegedly stealing police vehicle

Danielle Leon
Danielle Leon(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman was arrested on Sunday, June 25 for allegedly stealing a police Tahoe in the 1200 block of Virginia Street before being apprehended on North Catherine Street, according to MPD.

Police said an officer inadvertently left a spare key in the vehicle and the suspect was able to use the push-start feature to start the Tahoe.

Nothing was stolen from the vehicle and no damage was done to it either, according to authorities.

Danielle Leon, 34, was arrested and charged with theft of property, according to jail records.

MPD said the incident is under administrative investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Tayshon Holmes, 17 Robert Earl Smith, 16 Jashon Jones, 15
Hinds Co. juvenile escapees who overpowered guard, used weapons remain on the run
Trevonne Alfred
JPD issues arrest warrant for man wanted in deadly shooting
Sheriff Bryan Bailey reads a prepared statement regarding the firing of several officers...
Deputies accused of abusing two Black men during raid fired, sheriff says
Two transported to hospital after shooting in north Jackson
Two transported to hospital after shooting in north Jackson
WLBT General Photo
75-year-old Louisiana man airlifted to burn center after propane-related explosion

Latest News

Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin listens as council members raise concerns at a special...
Council votes to put sewer under control of Jackson’s third-party water manager
Feds: Former Hinds sheriff promised to protect felon from arrest if caught with gun
Feds: Former Hinds sheriff promised to protect felon from arrest if caught with gun
Mississippi colleges and universities could see impact from SCOTUS decision to strike down...
Mississippi colleges and universities could see impact from SCOTUS decision to strike down Affirmative Action
AMR: How to avoid a heat stroke in dangerous heat conditions
AMR: How to avoid a heat stroke in dangerous heat conditions
Vandals damage house under renovation to shelter abused and homeless
Vandals damage house under renovation to shelter abused and homeless