Who is responsible for making sure your fire hydrant is working in Jackson?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The group in charge of improving and maintaining Jackson’s water system is choosing to be tight-lipped about a public safety issue.

The issue is checking to make sure fire hydrants across the city are working before fires happen instead of after the fact.

Residents along Carver Street say the hydrant in their community was overgrown and out of water last Monday. Unfortunately, fire crews didn’t realize that until they were called out to battle a house fire.

Six days later, it still wasn’t working when Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes brought attention to the issue during his Sunday news conference.

The next day, residents say contractors came out and made repairs.

“We hate that something had to happen for them to make Carver Street a priority,” Phyllis Donnell said.

But those repairs weren’t made until after a house sustained significant damage.

“As the old people used to say – a day late and a dollar short,” Stokes said. “They have water now, but the house is burned down.”

In the 30+ years Councilman Stokes has served in public office, he says the fire department has always checked hydrants across the city, and Public Works has made repairs.

That changed in November when all things related to the city’s water system fell under Third Party Manager Ted Henifin, who later formed a corporation called JXN Water.

“I don’t want to make it seem like we don’t appreciate what JXN Water is doing in terms of making sure that our water quality is back. But at the same time, you can’t come after the fire has happened and then fix the hydrant and clear the weeds back,” Stokes said. “The fire is over. The house is burned down, and it’s gone forever.”

Tuesday, 3 On Your Side tried to get clarity on what the process of maintaining hydrants looks like now.

But officials with JXN Water didn’t respond to our requests for comment, and Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon canceled our interview after a representative with JXN Water advised him not to do it.

Armon did answer a couple of questions during a brief phone call, saying JFD isn’t checking hydrants at the moment because the department and JXN Water are working out the logistics of what maintaining them will look like going forward.

He also said WLBT would receive a joint statement from JFD and JXN Water that would answer all of our questions. As of the time of this article, WLBT has not received a statement.

