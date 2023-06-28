TODAY AT 11: Rebecca Turner shares recipes to help you keep cool in the kitchen

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Since 1939, June has been designated as National Dairy Month to encourage families to enjoy milk, cheese, and yogurt based on their exceptional nutritional value offering several of the nutrients Americans lack most: calcium, potassium, and vitamin D.

And, it is no coincidence that it’s celebrated in June because when the temperature heats up, refreshing dairy will cool you down.

There are a lot of great things about summer, but Rebecca Turner says cooking dinner in a sweaty kitchen while it’s 90° outside isn’t one of them.

She shared these delicious and nutritious no-cook recipes when it’s just too hot to turn on the oven.

Hawaiian Harvest Smoothie

Bring the flavor of the tropics to you with this refreshing smoothie. Using kefir and coconut-flavored Greek yogurt really packs this smoothie full of high-quality protein perfectly balanced with a little tang and just a hint of sweetness.

Ingredients

8 ounces plain unsweetened kefir

1 5.3-ounce container of coconut-flavored Greek yogurt

1 1⁄2 cups frozen tropical fruit blend

4 ounces of coconut water

Instructions

Combine kefir, yogurt, frozen fruit, and coconut water in a blender. Blend until smooth. Serve immediately.

Notes

Try using a low-sugar, low-fat brand like Two Good Coconut Greek yogurt. Substitute water for the coconut water if desired, it just gives it a little more tropical flavor and some added nutrients.

BBQ Chicken Tacos with Creamy Yogurt Slaw

This zippy, creamy slaw is so good you might find yourself making it for other sandwiches. It pairs well with pulled chicken for a quick dinner you can make on the busiest or hottest nights. To save even more time, use a pre-shredded coleslaw blend.

Ingredients

⅓ cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

¾ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground pepper

Dash of hot sauce

2 cups shredded red cabbage (1/2 head)

2 cups shredded cooked chicken breast (about 6 oz.)

⅓ cup barbecue sauce,

8 corn tortillas

Cilantro for garnish

Instructions

Combine yogurt, sugar, lemon juice, vinegar, salt, pepper, and hot sauce in a large bowl. Add cabbage and toss until fully coated. Combine chicken and barbecue sauce in a medium microwavable bowl; toss until chicken is coated. Microwave on High until heated through, about 1 minute. (Optional) Heat tortillas per package. Fill tortillas as desired.

Hot Chocolate Dip

When it’s too hot for hot chocolate, dip it! Enjoy this simple, not-too-sweet hot chocolate dip that people of all ages will enjoy. Pairs perfectly with fresh fruit or go for the sweet & salty with pretzel rods.

Ingredients

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1⁄2 cup plain Greek yogurt

6 packets of hot chocolate mix

1⁄2 cup heavy whipping cream whipped

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

Instructions

1. In a medium mixing bowl, combine room-temperature cream cheese, yogurt, and hot chocolate mixes.

2. Stir until well combined. In a small bowl, whip heavy cream and powdered sugar together until stiff peaks form.

3. Fold whipped cream into the chocolate mixture and gently combine.

4. Use immediately or cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Serve with an assortment of fresh fruit, graham cracker sticks, and pretzels.

