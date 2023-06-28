Things To Know Wednesday, June 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Deputies accused of abusing two Black men during raid fired, sheriff says

Deputies allegedly involved in beating and sexually assaulting Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Parker earlier this year have been fired. Six Rankin County deputies are accused of what attorneys say was a racially motivated attack against the two African American men in late January. Attorneys for Jenkins said the 32-year-old was critically injured by the deputies, who are said to be white. “Due to recent developments, including findings during our internal investigation, those deputies that were still employed by this department, have all been terminated,” Sheriff Bryan Bailey said at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

2. JPS A3 Summer Camp pairs academics and athletics to prepare kids for the next school year

Around 3,000 Jackson Public Schools students participate in the A3 Summer Camp at 14 campuses across the city. The camp pairs academic improvement with enrichment in other areas, like athletics and the arts. “We’re excited about the opportunities that are available because of this summer program,” said Dr. Samecia Stokes, the Executive Director of the Office of Innovative Strategy at JPS. “We’re excited about the opportunities for our students, we’re excited about programming that expands our students’ thinking, their learning, to allow for them to be the global learners that they are destined to become.” The camp allows the district to prepare students for the school year ahead.

3. Hinds Co. Supervisors declare state of emergency regarding White Oak Creek

Hinds County secures funding for White Oak Creek erosion that has plagued N. Jackson residents for years (WLBT)

Relief could soon be in sight for residents who have seen their yards destroyed by a major North Jackson creek. On Monday, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to declare a state of emergency regarding conditions along White Oak Creek. The declaration came on the advice of the board attorney and after an assessment of the site was conducted by engineers. “The situation at White Oak Creek is quite dire, with regard to conditions of the erosion taking place in the neighborhood,” he said. “We reached the conclusion that it was necessary for the board to adopt a resolution declaring an emergency,” he said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.