Southaven to build new police precinct

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven is planning a new east precinct for its police department.

The new location will be in the new Silo Square development.

Construction of the 10,000-square foot building is expected to cost $1.5 million.

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite says the police station will make the department more efficient.

The new precinct is expected to be ready with officers moved in by late 2024.

