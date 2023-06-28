Southaven to build new police precinct

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven is planning a new east precinct for its police department.

The new location will be in the new Silo Square development.

Construction of the 10,000-square foot building is expected to cost $1.5 million.

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite says the police station will make the department more efficient.

The new precinct is expected to be ready with officers moved in by late 2024.

