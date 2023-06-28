Possible assistance for Jackson residents who lost food during power outages

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Power outages last week caused many of you to not only lose power but lose hundreds of dollars worth of food in your freezers and refrigerators.

One Jackson city council member says he’s hoping to provide some assistance.

The cost of a fully stocked fridge can often leave your wallet looking a little empty, but last week when thousands of Jacksonians lost power for days, both freezers and wallets were left sparse.

“My son goes offshore fishing. I have redfish, snapper, grouper, any kind of seafood you want. It’s hard to get replace a lot of stuff. When you have a lot of food in there, you have to start from scratch,” West Jackson resident Jeraldine Watts said.

“You’re losing everything in your refrigerator freezer, and I have a separate freezer that had, you know, was really packed up really well with nice stuff because I’d get it on sale,” Northeast Jackson resident Marie Prestridge explained.

Since the beginning of the outages, 3 On Your Side has been hearing concerns about how you could save food from going to waste or how you’ll be able to pay for groceries if they go bad.

“All those ice bags we’ve put in it didn’t help a bit. Just even overnight from yesterday to today. It’s very hot out there, obviously,” Prestridge said.

“A lot of senior citizens are not on SNAP getting food stamps. You have to be in a certain income bracket to get that. Sometimes if you’re $2 or $3 over, you can’t get it,” Watts said.

In an effort to help those in need get food on their tables and avoid eating spoiled food, Councilman Kenneth Stokes is coordinating with local non-profits and others for a food assistance program.

“Let us start with the senior citizens first because if they eat soiled food, it could kill them. We hope to have gift cards for the store. If you can’t go to the store, we’ll go pick up what you need. But we want we must get the needy,” Councilman Stokes explained.

After senior citizens are taken care of, Councilman Stokes believes younger residents and families will be able to receive help as well.

But before relief can roll out, residents are asked to contact Councilman Stokes’ office at (601) 960-1090 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., so they can get a list of everyone that needs assistance.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.