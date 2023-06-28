Pint-sized beauty queen to compete for national crown this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 6-year-old student in Jackson is hoping to take the pageant world by storm and shine a special spotlight on Mississippi and Jackson Public Schools.

Alijah-Joye Major will compete against all 50 states for the title of Miss Elementary America 1st Grade.

The event is taking place in Little Rock, Arkansas this week.

If Alijah-Joye wins, she receives:

Trip to Nashville

Modeling contract

Travel and hotel accommodations for next year’s pageant

Wardrobe

Photoshoots

Crown, sash, etc.

As Alijah-Joye sings a special rendition of Mariah Carey’s “Hero,” you could hear the passion in her voice.

The 6-year-old has been using that same passion and energy during her pageant journey. She was crowned Miss Mississippi Elementary 1st Grade on November 27, 2022.

“I really like to go to pageants, and I really like to wear my fun fashion outfits, and it is yellow.”

She also has a passion for learning.

“Well, I go to Casey Elementary Performing Arts School, and I really like doing math.”

Since winning the Mississippi crown, she has helped shine a positive light on the state, capital city, and Jackson Public Schools.

Alijah-Joye has even appeared in JPS Pre-K Collaborative commercials as well.

“I did one for Mississippi and I did a lot of commercials.”

Alijah-Joye also loves the news. In fact, she got the chance to check out the studio and the newsroom recently - even meeting some of her favorite news personalities.

Although she is just six years old, she already has plans for her future.

“I want to be an obstetrician.”

Now Alijah-Joye is getting ready to compete for the title of Miss Elementary America 1st Grade in Little Rock. She couldn’t be more excited about it.

“It’s a big pageant based on community service, and I did a lot of community service like pass stuff out the teachers for Teachers’ Appreciation Day. We also have an anti-bullying campaign. I also want to let people know it’s about building respect and value for everyone.”

As this pint-sized beauty queen prepares to hopefully bring home another crown on an even bigger platform, she has a message for all those who continue to support her.

“I would like to thank JPS, I would thank mommy, my family, all my teachers, even my mom and pop, which are my grandparents, and I would like to thank everyone in Mississippi.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.