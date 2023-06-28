St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’

FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New...
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 Celebration tour due to a "serious bacterial infection" and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Madonna has postponed her career-spanning Celebration tour due to what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection” and her ongoing recovery.

Manager Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram Wednesday that the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill on Saturday. He said the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery.

The tour was set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” Oseary wrote.

Live Nation confirmed the tour postponement, citing Oseary’s post.

The Celebration tour is scheduled to make stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among other cities and its first leg was slated to end on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas. Oseary said details about rescheduled dates would be shared soon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Bryan Bailey reads a prepared statement regarding the firing of several officers...
Deputies accused of abusing two Black men during raid fired, sheriff says
Nya Slaughter was last seen walking north of West Street.
Authorities cancel endangered/missing child alert for 12-year-old Jackson girl
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Danny Prenell, Jr.
Louisiana pastor released from hospital after shooting his wife, then himself in McComb hotel
(L-R) Tayshon Holmes, 17 Robert Earl Smith, 16 Jashon Jones, 15
Hinds Co. juvenile escapees expected to be captured by end of day

Latest News

Jackson State football player raises over $3k for local non-profit organization
Jackson State football player raises over $3k for local non-profit organization
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference to announce arrests and...
Dozens in 16 states charged with health care fraud schemes, including $1.9B in bogus claims
WLBT at 4p
Police: Woman impersonated nurse, disconnected IVs from patients