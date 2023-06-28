JPS A3 Summer Camp pairs academics and athletics to prepare kids for next school year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Around 3,000 Jackson Public Schools students participate in the A3 Summer Camp at 14 campuses across the city.

The camp pairs academic improvement with enrichment in other areas, like athletics and the arts.

“We’re excited about the opportunities that are available because of this summer program,” said Dr. Samecia Stokes, the Executive Director of the Office of Innovative Strategy at JPS. “We’re excited about the opportunities for our students, we’re excited about programming that expands our students thinking, their learning, to allow for them to be the global learners that they are destined to become.”

The camp allows the district to prepare students for the school year ahead.

“As you know, because of the pandemic, many of our scholars worldwide suffered learning loss,” Dr. Stokes said. “When you have programming like this, that allows students to interface with the standards that they’ll see if the upcoming school year, and it helps to address learning loss.”

The camp also gives the kids an opportunity to have a safe and productive summer.

“They’re in a safe environment, we know where they are, they’re not just running in the streets, they’re not home alone by themselves, transportation is provided, meals are provided. Whatever support they need on an academic level, you have educators here to serve that purpose,” said Keisha Jackson-Martin, a teacher at Kirksey Elementary School, who is in her third year with the program.

Athletics and academics go hand-in-hand at many educational institutions, and the A3 camp establishes the connection between the two early in students’ academic careers.

“You cannot play sports without getting your grades, that’s first and that’s what we preach,” said Chris Stephens, who runs the Sports Paradise Foundation, which handles the athletic portion of the camp. “You have to have the grades in order to do sports. When they’re a part of a team, these kids are not going to get into trouble. When they know they’re loved and being supported by their peers, their friends, they’re bringing the community together. That’s what’s more important, just bring them together.”

The kids love all the different aspects of the camp.

“It’s fun because we get to learn together, and we get to learn in different ways,” said Azariya Heard, who is going into the third grade at Key Elementary School in the fall. “We learn a lot. We learn about math, we learn about reading, we learn about suffixes, we learn about times tables.”

“This summer camp is amazing! I love it!” said Kaisen Thomas, a rising third grader at Timberlawn Elementary School. “We won the competition. It felt amazing. My heart almost dropped. I felt amazing.”

“It’s really fun, because me and my friends are going against each other, which I love the most, because I get to see who’s the fastest,” said Martez Cole, who will be in the fourth grade at Key Elementary in the fall. “Plus, we’ll always be talking about that ever since; who’s the fastest?”

Most importantly, the camp allows JPS to keep its students on the academic track necessary to succeed.

“We can equip them for the future that awaits them. We want all of our scholars to be successful, and a program of this kind allows for that potential to be reached,” Dr. Stokes said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.