JPD issues arrest warrant for man wanted in deadly shooting

Have you seen Trevonne Alfred?
Trevonne Alfred
Trevonne Alfred(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in a homicide investigation.

Police say Trevonne Alfred is wanted in the death of Myriek Price, 22.

Price was shot to death around 2 a.m. Monday inside a home on Wainwright Avenue.

Investigators say his body was lying in one of the doorways.

JPD said a 23-year-old woman invited Price to her home after another invited man, believed to be Alfred, didn’t initially show up.

Investigators say a fight broke out and Price was shot in the chest and head.

The gunman left the scene.

If you have any additional information on where Trevonne Alfred could be, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-(TIPS) 8477 or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

