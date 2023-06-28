St. Jude Dream Home
JPD: Arrest warrant issued for man facing multiple charges

Brandon Pough, 31
Brandon Pough, 31(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man that faces multiple charges.

JPD needs help in the capture of Brandon Pough, 31, for the charges of aggravated assault, murder, and shooting into a dwelling.

These incidents occurred on May 28 on McDowell Road near Interstate 55 South.

Pough is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any additional information on where Brandon Pough could be, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-(TIPS) 8477 or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

