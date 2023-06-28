Jackson State football player raises over $3k for local non-profit organization

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson State football player is giving back to the capital city community in a big way.

Wednesday afternoon, JSU quarterback Jason Brown announced on Twitter that he was able to raise just over $3,100 in donations for “We Will Go Ministries,” a metro area non-profit ministry that collects canned goods for families in need and provides scholastic supplies and tutoring for Jackson Public Schools students.

$3,112.72!!!

Super Proud to say that today I was able to present a check to We Will Go Ministries for over $3,100 for the food drive I held back in March as well as all these canned goods. Thank you all so much for everybody that made this possible 🥹 pic.twitter.com/7Hc4D7DcBZ — Jason Brown (@JasonBrown_QB) June 28, 2023

Brown, a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech University, has been at JSU since the start of the Spring semester.

He will be competing for the starting spot at quarterback for the upcoming 2023 during the Tigers’ fall camp with Ridgeland High School graduate Zy McDonald and Holmes Community College transfer Phillip Short.

