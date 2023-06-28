First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous Heat Continues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hot again today with highs in the mid and upper 90s. Still expect it to feel more like 110 this afternoon with mugginess factored in, so take precautions to be safe from the heat! Afternoon convection could bare a few strong storms, especially in our southern counties.

The rest of the week continues with the same hot and muggy forecast. Highs in the upper 90s tomorrow through Saturday with the chance for a few people to pass the 100-degree mark, especially Friday afternoon. With dewpoints in the 70s, that will leave most of us feeling more like 110-115 degrees each day, with little chance of relief from storms.

Fourth of July weekend will transition us into a wetter pattern with temperatures finally starting to drop off. That said, if you have outdoor plans (BBQs, fireworks, etc.) I highly recommend having a backup plan of something to do indoors!

Tropics are quiet for now.

