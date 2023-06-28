St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous Heat Continues

Elise’s Forecast
Take extra care this week!
Take extra care this week!(WLBT)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hot again today with highs in the mid and upper 90s. Still expect it to feel more like 110 this afternoon with mugginess factored in, so take precautions to be safe from the heat! Afternoon convection could bare a few strong storms, especially in our southern counties.

The rest of the week continues with the same hot and muggy forecast. Highs in the upper 90s tomorrow through Saturday with the chance for a few people to pass the 100-degree mark, especially Friday afternoon. With dewpoints in the 70s, that will leave most of us feeling more like 110-115 degrees each day, with little chance of relief from storms.

Fourth of July weekend will transition us into a wetter pattern with temperatures finally starting to drop off. That said, if you have outdoor plans (BBQs, fireworks, etc.) I highly recommend having a backup plan of something to do indoors!

Tropics are quiet for now.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Bryan Bailey reads a prepared statement regarding the firing of several officers...
Deputies accused of abusing two Black men during raid fired, sheriff says
Nya Slaughter was last seen walking north of West Street.
Authorities issue Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 12-year-old Jackson girl
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Chipley was last seen on Sunday. A silver alert has been issued to help located her.
MBI cancels Silver Alert for missing 23-year-old Leake County woman
Danny Prenell, Jr.
Louisiana pastor released from hospital after shooting his wife, then himself in McComb hotel

Latest News

Heat indices 110-115 degrees this Wednesday through Friday.
First Alert Forecast:
Dangerous heat ahead
First Alert Forecast: dangerous heat and chance for storms expected through mid-week
Heat indices 110-115 degrees this Wednesday through Friday.
Getting Even Hotter
Dangerous heat continues this week
First Alert Forecast: