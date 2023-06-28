FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: dangerous heat to continue through late week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Our stretch of First Alert Weather Days begins today for the threat of dangerous heat and humidity. High temperatures this afternoon are forecast to top out well into the 90s this afternoon with peak heat indices between 110-115. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for all central MS for the increasing risk of heat stroke. Make sure to take this heat seriously and protect yourself. The chance for a few passing downpours or thunderstorms is possible through early evening before fading away into tonight. Expect low temperatures down in the middle 70s overnight.

First Alert Weather Day⚠️



Dangerously hot, humid conditions are in the forecast today through Saturday. An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for all central MS for peak heat indices up to 110°-115°. This will result in an increased risk of heat stroke! #mswx pic.twitter.com/tWuDeOAPzp — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) June 28, 2023

THURSDAY: Another day with sweltering heat is expected for Thursday as our First Alert Weather Days continues through Saturday. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will top out in the upper 90s to a few lower 100s. Heat index values will run much warmer with the humidity factored in. Remember to take in plenty of hydrating fluids and take frequent breaks from the outdoors.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Lift threatening heat will stick around with us into weekend as the upper-level ridge holds strong overhead. We should start to see the heat back off a bit by early next week as the ridge breaks down. An approaching front will also near the region during this time resulting in better rain and thunderstorm chances.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.