St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

First Alert Forecast:

Heat indices 110-115 degrees this Wednesday through Friday.
Heat indices 110-115 degrees this Wednesday through Friday.(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It will be warm and muggy tonight. Low temperatures are expected to drop to the middle 70s under a mostly clear sky.  First Alert Weather Days are in place the rest of this week for the threat of dangerous heat. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will quickly rise well into the 90s with peak heat index values up to 110-115. It will be critical that you stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the outdoors with the increasing chance for heat stroke. There will also be the chance for a few strong to severe storms as well with a disturbance dropping in from the north.  Near 100-degree highs and feels like temperatures well in the 100s will continue through about Saturday. The heat will begin to back off by early next week as the strong upper-level ridge begins to break down and as a front nears the region. Increasing rain chances also look likely by this time.  We could reach 100 degrees in the shade Thursday or Friday, which would be the first time in about 4 years.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Sheriff Bryan Bailey reads a prepared statement regarding the firing of several officers...
Deputies accused of abusing two Black men during raid fired, sheriff says
Nya Slaughter was last seen walking north of West Street.
Authorities cancel endangered/missing child alert for 12-year-old Jackson girl
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
(L-R) Tayshon Holmes, 17 Robert Earl Smith, 16 Jashon Jones, 15
Hinds Co. juvenile escapees expected to be captured by end of day
Danny Prenell, Jr.
Louisiana pastor released from hospital after shooting his wife, then himself in McComb hotel

Latest News

Brutal heat continues late week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: dangerous heat to continue through late week
Take extra care this week!
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous Heat Continues
WLBT at 6a - VOD - clipped version
Heat indices 110-115 degrees this Wednesday through Friday.
First Alert Forecast: