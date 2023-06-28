First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It will be warm and muggy tonight. Low temperatures are expected to drop to the middle 70s under a mostly clear sky. First Alert Weather Days are in place the rest of this week for the threat of dangerous heat. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will quickly rise well into the 90s with peak heat index values up to 110-115. It will be critical that you stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the outdoors with the increasing chance for heat stroke. There will also be the chance for a few strong to severe storms as well with a disturbance dropping in from the north. Near 100-degree highs and feels like temperatures well in the 100s will continue through about Saturday. The heat will begin to back off by early next week as the strong upper-level ridge begins to break down and as a front nears the region. Increasing rain chances also look likely by this time. We could reach 100 degrees in the shade Thursday or Friday, which would be the first time in about 4 years.

