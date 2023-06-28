Downtown garden feeds hundreds of inner-city families living in a food desert

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson ministry is feeding the inner city by growing fresh vegetables right in their midst. The non-profit is also teaching kids how to create gardens and give away what they grow in a space surrounded by buildings and concrete.

A greenhouse, home to the community learning garden, sits on Farish Street in downtown Jackson and feeds hundreds of families each month.

David Lancaster’s love of gardening is providing fresh vegetables to residents on and around Farish Street and beyond. We Will Go Ministries grows tomatoes, squash, eggplant, zucchini, okra, and more for the community. The fresh produce is the first to go at the giveaway at the food pantry.

“They don’t know how this will affect some peoples’ tables this evening,” said Brenda Browen.

This is her first visit to the food pantry. The 66-year-old is looking forward to the locally grown produce.

“Fresh vegetables are needed because we are so grocery poor,” said Browen. “Some of our stores they’re still not getting the things that we need, like fresh vegetables. By the time we get to them, they’re ready to throw away.”

Lancaster started the garden in 2015 to grow the tomatoes and squash residents in the area craved. It now serves as a learning tool for the children in the after-school and summer programs.

“A lot of neighbors that don’t prioritize or aren’t able to prioritize buying fresh vegetables,” said We Will Go Director of Essential Food Olivia Hamilton. “So we love the opportunity to be able to grow them and give fresh produce for free to people that really need it most,”

“This means a lot,” added Browen.

The garden and the pantry serve about 650 families each month. For more information, go to www.wewillgo.org.

