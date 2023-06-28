Council set to vote on order placing Jackson sewer under third-party manager

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson could be one step closer to placing its sewer system under the control of a court-appointed receiver.

A special city council meeting is slated for Thursday, June 29, to vote on a proposed court order that would place the city’s crumbling sewer system under the authority of the interim third-party water manager.

The meeting is set for 4 p.m., at Jackson City Hall.

It comes weeks after U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate ordered attorneys to draw up an order combining Jackson’s ongoing water and sewer cases.

It also comes after the judge announced that he was likely going to place the troubled system under ITPM Ted Henifin.

Wingate gave the city, MDEQ, EPA, and others until June 21 to draw up the order.

Council President Ashby Foote was reading a copy of the still-confidential document Wednesday afternoon.

He would not comment on details but said transferring control of the sewer is a “necessary step.” He was confident the order would pass.

“We come up short time and again to react on SSOs. We’re short-staffed. We don’t keep our equipment running,” he said. “It’s a necessary step to deliver the best quality service to citizens.”

SSOs are sanitary sewer overflows. The overflows occur when untreated sewage comes out of the sewer system and enters the environment. Under Jackson’s previous sewer consent decree, the city is fined $2,000 per day for each incident that impacts a federal waterway.

Earlier this month, Jackson had 212 ongoing overflows, according to data provided at a recent hearing in federal court.

Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay said she had received a copy of the order but had not read it. She would not comment on whether she supported putting Henifin in charge.

Council Vice-President Angelique Lee was not immediately available for comment.

Henifin, who was appointed by Wingate as part of a November court order, also could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

