City of Jackson set to open cooling centers(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will activate six cooling center locations across the capital city due to the rise in temperature that is expected in the coming days.

The following locations will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. beginning tomorrow, Thursday, June 29:

  • Champion Community Center, 1355 Hattiesburg St.
  • New Jerusalem Church, 1285 Raymond Rd.
  • Smith Robertson Community Center, 505 John Hart St.
  • T.L. Love Community Center, 2912 Holmes Ave.
  • Tougaloo Community Center, 318 Vine St.
  • Westside Community Center, 1450 Wiggins Rd.

