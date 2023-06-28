St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Amtrak train with 198 passengers derails after colliding with vehicle in Southern California

An Amtrak train carrying 190 passengers derailed Wednesday after striking a truck on tracks in...
An Amtrak train carrying 190 passengers derailed Wednesday after striking a truck on tracks in Southern California, and only minor injuries were reported, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORPARK, Calif. (AP) — An Amtrak train carrying nearly 200 passengers struck a water truck and derailed on Wednesday in Southern California but caused no major injuries, authorities said.

Three of the train’s seven cars went off the tracks following the collision in Moorpark, said Ventura County Fire Department Captain Brian McGrath.

Eight people were transported to hospitals — seven with minor injuries and one with moderate injuries, the fire department said on Twitter.

Parts of the demolished truck remained on the tracks after the crash, while other parts lay near the derailed train cars. The truck’s driver, who was among those taken to hospitals, apparently got out of the vehicle before the crash, McGrath said.

The derailed train cars remained upright on tracks adjacent to an orchard and bare sections of land.

Most of the passengers were able to exit the train on their own or with the aid of first responders, who were called around 11:20 a.m., McGrath said.

TV news helicopters showed numerous people, many carrying luggage, milling about in a field as firefighters worked the scene.

The train was on its way to Los Angeles from Seattle when “it struck a water truck obstructing the tracks” at 11:15 a.m., Amtrak said in a statement.

“There were approximately 198 passengers and 13 crew onboard who were evacuated from the train, with no reports of serious injuries,” the statement said. “Amtrak is working with customers to make alternate travel arrangements. Amtrak, in coordination with local authorities, is conducting a full investigation.”

Crews were able to quickly douse a small fire, McGrath said.

Moorpark is a city of about 35,000 people 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Bryan Bailey reads a prepared statement regarding the firing of several officers...
Deputies accused of abusing two Black men during raid fired, sheriff says
Nya Slaughter was last seen walking north of West Street.
Authorities cancel endangered/missing child alert for 12-year-old Jackson girl
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Danny Prenell, Jr.
Louisiana pastor released from hospital after shooting his wife, then himself in McComb hotel
(L-R) Tayshon Holmes, 17 Robert Earl Smith, 16 Jashon Jones, 15
Hinds Co. juvenile escapees expected to be captured by end of day

Latest News

Jackson State football player raises over $3k for local non-profit organization
Jackson State football player raises over $3k for local non-profit organization
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference to announce arrests and...
Dozens in 16 states charged with health care fraud schemes, including $1.9B in bogus claims
WLBT at 4p
Police: Woman impersonated nurse, disconnected IVs from patients
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New...
Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’