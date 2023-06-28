St. Jude Dream Home
AMR issues safety tips to beat the dangerous heat

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will quickly rise well into the 90s with peak heat index values up to 110-115.
By Christopher Fields
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you walk outside, you can feel the humidity and the sweltering heat rising.

It’s expected to get even worse in the next few days, and AMR’s Public affairs manager Jim Pollard says this kind of weather can be dangerous and advises you to do all you can to keep cool and stay hydrated.

“Critical advice, anytime someone has a change in consciousness and gets a lightheaded feeling or dizzy feeling, call 911 right then,” Pollard said.

Right now, temperatures are constantly rising, and that could be extremely dangerous, possibly leading to heat-related illnesses.

“Without quick and proper treatment, heat exhaustion can deteriorate to the potentially lethal deadly fatal heat stroke,” said Pollard.

AMR’s Public affairs manager Jim Pollard says heat stroke is rare, but one key symptom is a high body temperature. Pollard says when caring for a heat stroke victim, place ice packs around the neck, armpits, wrists, groin, and ankles.

Those are areas where veins are closest to the surface of the skin.

“Heat kills more folks worldwide than any other weather phenomena,” Pollard said. “We have to protect ourselves when the temperatures and humidity are as high as we are facing. If you must be outdoors, take frequent breaks, and stay in the shade as much as you can. Wear light-colored loose-fitting clothing that breaths a fabric like cotton.”

Our weather team has issued First Alert Weather Days Wednesday through Friday for the threat of dangerous heat. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will quickly rise well into the 90s, with peak heat index values up to 110-115.

Pollard says continuously drinking water before and after outdoor activities is crucial to surviving this kind of heat.

“Stay away from alcoholic beverages [and] large loads of caffeine because they cause the body to lose fluids,” said Pollard.

Pollard also says simply carrying an umbrella for portable shade can keep you several degrees cooler.

