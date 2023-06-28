Administrator says Hinds Co. supervisors to vote on trash contract Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones says residents will not see an interruption in trash collection services this weekend, even as the county’s current waste-hauling contract is slated to expire.

On Monday, the board of supervisors is slated to vote on a new five-year agreement with Waste Management.

The county’s current contract with the provider expires on Friday, but Jones says the company has agreed to provide pickups through the weekend.

“Supervisors are very adamant that we don’t have a break in services when it comes to garbage collections,” Jones said.

The board initially was planning to move forward with Waste Management, thinking it was the only company that responded to the county’s request for proposals.

However, that vote was delayed after officials learned a second response had been submitted.

“We thought we had one submission. Then, we went back and found out a second company had submitted a digital copy,” Jones said.

The proposal was turned in by National Collection Systems LLC, based in Jackson.

Jones did not say when county officials learned about the oversight. He said documents were submitted within the timeframe allotted under the RFP.

He said out of fairness, each proposal was evaluated, and board members were given a chance to speak with representatives from both companies following Tuesday’s abbreviated meeting.

Jones says after reviewing the bids, he’s recommending the county stick with Waste Management.

Said Jones, “Everybody had a good bid, but we had to look at the totality of the offer.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.